Trump’s line on possibly suspending habeas corpus goes from bad to worse

The first sign of trouble emerged in early May. After the Trump administration suffered a series of legal setbacks in federal courts, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told reporters that he and his colleagues were “actively looking” at possibly suspending the writ of habeas corpus.

This was, of course, quite bonkers. As NBC News explained soon after, the writ of habeas corpus dates back centuries, and it “grants anyone detained in the U.S. the right to see a judge, challenge the government’s evidence against them and present a defense.”

To suspend habeas — something that happened during the U.S. Civil War, for example — is to allow the government to lock people up without charges, while denying those in custody the ability to contest their incarceration.

In the four months that followed Miller’s comments, neither Donald Trump nor anyone on his team followed through on this, though it did come up again during a weird White House event about antifa. HuffPost reported:

Donald Trump was asked at Wednesday’s White House roundtable that included far-right content creators … if he’d ‘given any more thought to possibly suspending habeas corpus to not only deal with these insurrectionists across the nation but also to continue rapidly deporting illegal aliens.’ ‘Yeah, uh, suspending who?’ the president replied.

After the questioner repeated the question, the president said: “Oh, I don’t know. I’d rather leave that to [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi [Noem].”

The fact that Trump seemed utterly baffled by this certainly reinforced the President Bystander thesis. Indeed, the very idea that a sitting president would defer to the homeland security secretary to decide whether the government intends to suspend habeas corpus seems, at face value, to be rather insane.

But making matters worse is the fact that Noem, whom Trump apparently intends to empower on the subject, recently was unable to even say what habeas corpus is.

During a congressional hearing in May, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire asked Noem: “What is habeas corpus?”

The South Dakota Republican replied, “Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country,” at which point the senator interrupted to note: “Excuse me, that’s incorrect.”