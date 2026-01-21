Why the White House shifted its tone on Renee Good and the deadly ICE shooting

As recently as last week, the official White House line was that Renee Good, the Minnesotan who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, deserved to be seen as a “deranged lunatic” who was engaged in “domestic terrorism.”

During his mind-numbing White House press conference Tuesday, Donald Trump adopted a very different tone, saying that he “felt terribly” about what transpired.

Trump: "ICE is gonna be too rough with somebody. They're gonna make a mistake sometimes. I felt horribly when I was told the young woman had the tragedy. But when I learned her father is – I hope he still is, but I don't know – was a tremendous Trump fan. It's terrible. It's so sad. It just happens" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-20T19:32:31.853Z

ICE agents, the president said, are “going to make mistakes sometimes. ICE is going to be too rough with somebody. … They’re going to make a mistake. Sometimes it can happen.”

Specifically referring to Good, he called her death a “tragedy” and a “horrible thing” — before getting to the heart of the matter.

Trump explained that he’d learned that the victim’s father “was a tremendous Trump fan,” referring to himself in the third person. “He was all for Trump. Love Trump. … A lot of people said, ‘Oh, he loves you.’”

The president concluded, “I hope he still feels that way.”