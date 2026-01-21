Opinion

Minneapolis police chief questions ICE actions January 19, 2026 / 04:08

Why the White House shifted its tone on Renee Good and the deadly ICE shooting

The White House said Good should be seen as a “deranged lunatic.” Then the president learned of her father’s politics.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

