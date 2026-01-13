Poll: Americans describing themselves as ‘liberal’ reaches a generational high

In late 2024, a national Gallup poll found the number of voters who identified as Republicans had reached 47% — a high unseen in roughly three decades — giving the GOP a four-point advantage over those who identified as Democratic. For many observers, it was evidence to suggest Republicans were well positioned for Election Day 2024, which did, in fact, go quite well for GOP officials and candidates.

One year later, Republicans have surrendered that edge — and then some. The latest national survey from Gallup found largely the opposite results, with Democrats reclaiming their advantage over Republicans, 48% to 40%.

If the election results from 2025 weren’t enough to make GOP insiders nervous, poll results like these ought to add to the party’s anxiety.

But just as notable was the shift in Americans’ ideological identification. From the Gallup analysis: