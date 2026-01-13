Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

House Democrats sue ICE over its facility visitation policy

The lawmakers asked a judge to hold an emergency hearing on new restrictions Kristi Noem placed on visits to immigration facilities after the deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

ICE intimidation tactics backfire as Americans rally to defend communities January 12, 2026 / 07:03
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.