Officials work to restore voting access in Helene-ravaged North Carolina October 2, 2024 / 09:24

On politicizing disaster aid, Trump reportedly did what he’s accused Biden of doing

Donald Trump has lied, saying the White House isn’t helping “people in Republican areas.” But former aides have said he didn’t want to help California after the 2018 wildfires.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

