Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump keeps blaming Biden for the economy. So when is it Trump’s problem?

President Donald Trump continues to blame Joe Biden for current economic conditions. Some of his allies say it’s time for him to move on.

A television broadcasts President Donald Trump’s tariff news on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
A television broadcasts President Donald Trump’s tariff news on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 23, 2025.Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.