Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

U.S. economy added 250K jobs in September, much higher than expected October 4, 2024 / 05:58

Great news on job growth strengthens Dems’ pre-election pitch

As Election Day 2024 approaches, Republicans desperately want voters to believe the economy is terrible. Reality keeps getting in the way.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post