Dr. Oz refuses to rule out cuts to Medicaid in confirmation hearing March 14, 2025 / 02:33

Mehmet Oz accidentally raises an important point about the Republicans’ far-right megabill

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief said the bill would impose “ambitious” changes on health care. In a way, that’s true.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

