Mehmet Oz accidentally raises an important point about the Republicans’ far-right megabill

Despite his obvious lack of qualifications, Senate Republicans recently decided to put Mehmet Oz, a controversial television personality and failed U.S. Senate candidate, in charge of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The former physician went to Capitol Hill this week to lobby in support of the GOP’s domestic policy megabill, and in the process, Oz inadvertently raised an important point. The Washington Post reported:

While congressional Republicans have largely framed their massive bill as a tax and immigration package, on Tuesday, Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the bill is also a ‘health reform’ measure. … ‘This is the most ambitious health reform bill ever in our nation’s history,’ Oz told reporters Tuesday after attending the Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch alongside Vice President JD Vance.

In a way, what Oz said was true: The GOP’s reconciliation package — the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — is “the most ambitious health reform bill ever in our nation’s history,” but not in the way the CMS chief meant.

On the surface, the Republican legislation is made up of massive tax breaks, which has touched off an important debate about whether it’s a good idea to redistribute wealth toward those with the most and away from those with the least. But make no mistake: The GOP’s bill also deserves to be seen as a health care bill, which is “ambitious” to the extent that few have ever even tried to do this much damage to their own country’s health care system in one proposal.

As we learned two weeks ago, for example, estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that the Republican bill would leave an additional 16 million Americans without health insurance, in part through Medicaid cuts and in part by gutting core elements of the Affordable Care Act.