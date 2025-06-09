Opinion

Magic dust and mayhem: The Great GOP Panic over Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ June 8, 2025 / 07:01

How many Americans would lose health care coverage under the Republicans’ megabill?

Would the GOP package take health coverage from 10.9 million, 14 million or 16 million? The answer is a little wonky, but it matters.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

