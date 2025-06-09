How many Americans would lose health care coverage under the Republicans’ megabill?

There’s some understandable confusion over just how many Americans would lose their health care coverage under the Republicans’ domestic policy mega bill — the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” For example, Russell Vought, the far-right director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told CNN last week that “no one will lose coverage as a result of this bill.”

That might’ve sounded encouraging to health care advocates, but there’s overwhelming evidence to the contrary. A report from The Associated Press, for example, on the latest Congressional Budget Office score, said that 10.9 million Americans would lose their coverage if the GOP legislation became law. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, however, said “nearly 14 million” would join the ranks of the uninsured.

Meanwhile, a variety of prominent Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have said the actual number would be 16 million.

So, which is it? I reached out to the nice folks at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities to help sort this out, and they referred me to the CBPP’s helpful breakdown of the data.

Roughly 16 million people by 2034 would lose health coverage and become uninsured because of the Medicaid cuts, the bill’s failure to extend enhanced premium tax credits for ACA marketplace coverage, and other harmful ACA marketplace changes, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).