On multiple fronts, Team Trump tries to exert greater control over media outlets

As many service members and veterans likely know, Stars and Stripes is a military newspaper with a generations-old pedigree, and has long described itself as the “U.S. military’s independent news source.”

The word “independent” is key. Stars and Stripes covers the military, but it has long enjoyed the same kind of editorial freedom that civilian newspapers have, even if that means publishing reports the Pentagon doesn’t always like.

It was against this backdrop that Donald Trump’s Defense Department decided it was time to change the nature of Stars and Stripes’ work. The New York Times reported:

The Pentagon on Thursday said it planned to commandeer Stars and Stripes, a government-funded newspaper that covers the military, and align it with official department messaging. ‘We will modernize its operations, refocus its content away from woke distractions that syphon morale, and adapt it to serve a new generation of service members,’ Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesman, wrote in a post on X.

The decision to effectively seize control over Stars and Stripes came roughly a month after the Pentagon held its first briefing with a group of conservative “correspondents” who agreed to cover the DOD in ways the administration approved of.