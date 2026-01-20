Multibillionaire Elon Musk has donated $10 million to boost a businessman who is close to Donald Trump Jr. and is running in the Kentucky Senate Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The massive gift— the largest Musk has ever made to a Senate candidate — signals the tech titan’s renewed engagement in national politics after he previously pledged to spend less on future elections. He spent more than $250 million to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and other Republican candidates during the 2024 cycle.

Musk’s donation to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC benefiting GOP primary candidate Nate Morris was first reported by Axios.

Morris described having a “terrific” meeting with Musk last week about the Kentucky race and “why we need to get rid of the stench of Mitch” during a recent interview on Trump Jr.’s podcast.

“I think he was excited that I was a business guy and entrepreneur and decided to make a big contribution to the super PAC that’s going to be helping our campaign win this election here in May,” Morris said. “So, we’re so delighted to have Elon’s support and for him to go all in on us, and I think it speaks volumes about the kind of campaign.”

Morris, 45, announced his Senate bid in June on the same podcast, casting himself as an anti-establishment outsider and pro-Trump businessman aligned with the MAGA movement. The George Washington University graduate is the founder of Rubicon Technologies, a software-based waste and recycling management company. He is also the CEO of Morris Industries, a holding company. Morris' campaign has taken hard-line conservative positions, including strict immigration limits, opposing gun control laws and cutting federal funding to states that refuse to implement voter ID laws. "We're going to get more of the same if we don't get an outsider and a business guy and somebody that's willing to shake it up and be disruptive going to Washington and be able to stand with MAGA — America First," Morris said to Trump Jr. "Most importantly, making sure we get your father's agenda through the U.S. Senate." Morris faces competition in the GOP field from Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. President Trump has not endorsed in the Bluegrass State Senate primary yet. "You have two McConnellites who owe everything to Mitch McConnell versus the outside business guy that's running as the MAGA candidate," Morris said in June of his rivals. "I think that contrast is going to be very, very striking to Kentuckians all over the state because they've had enough of Mitch." Ebony Davis Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.