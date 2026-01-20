Multibillionaire Elon Musk has donated $10 million to boost a businessman who is close to Donald Trump Jr. and is running in the Kentucky Senate Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
The massive gift— the largest Musk has ever made to a Senate candidate — signals the tech titan’s renewed engagement in national politics after he previously pledged to spend less on future elections. He spent more than $250 million to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and other Republican candidates during the 2024 cycle.
Musk’s donation to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC benefiting GOP primary candidate Nate Morris was first reported by Axios.
Morris described having a “terrific” meeting with Musk last week about the Kentucky race and “why we need to get rid of the stench of Mitch” during a recent interview on Trump Jr.’s podcast.
“I think he was excited that I was a business guy and entrepreneur and decided to make a big contribution to the super PAC that’s going to be helping our campaign win this election here in May,” Morris said. “So, we’re so delighted to have Elon’s support and for him to go all in on us, and I think it speaks volumes about the kind of campaign.”
Morris, 45, announced his Senate bid in June on the same podcast, casting himself as an anti-establishment outsider and pro-Trump businessman aligned with the MAGA movement. The George Washington University graduate is the founder of Rubicon Technologies, a software-based waste and recycling management company. He is also the CEO of Morris Industries, a holding company.