Musk gives $10 million to pro-Trump, anti-McConnell Kentucky Senate candidate

The massive amount was donated to a super PAC affiliated with GOP candidate Nate Morris, who is looking to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Elon Musk looking up at the stage while President Trump speaks.
Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Nov. 19, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.