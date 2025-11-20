GOP tries to defend Trump accusing Democrats of ‘seditious behavior, punishable by death’

On Tuesday, six Democratic members of Congress who served in the military, the intelligence community or both appeared in a video and reminded current service members that they are obligated to refuse illegal orders. As a substantive matter, they are correct: Their guidance was entirely in line with the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

But as a political matter, the White House apparently doesn’t much care whether the Democratic veterans are correct or not.

Two days after the release of the video, Donald Trump posted an item to his social media platform that accused the lawmakers of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” adding, “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. … An example MUST BE SET.” That was soon followed by a related message that read in part, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

In case that was a hair too subtle, the Republican added, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and then amplified an online message written by someone else, who wrote, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democratic leaders condemned the president’s hysterics and said they had spoken with Capitol Police about members’ safety due to increased threats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor, “He has made political violence a feature of his politics, and if we don’t draw a line here, there’s no line left to draw.”

The New York Democrat added, “When Donald Trump uses the language of execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen. He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline.” (Schumer also said that he’d asked the Capitol Police to provide “special protection” for the veteran senators who appeared in the video.)

Those wondering how in the world Republicans might try to defend such madness didn’t have to wait too long.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, for example, told reporters that Democrats reminding servicemembers to reject illegal orders was “beyond the pale” and “wildly inappropriate.” The Louisiana Republican didn’t say why — and he refused to criticize the president’s radical rhetoric.

Soon after, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the Democratic veterans had encouraged military personnel to “defy the chain of command” — the video in question included no such message — before adding that the White House wants to see the lawmakers “held accountable.”