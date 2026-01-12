Noem can’t defend Team Trump’s double standard on Jan. 6, violence against officers

Because so many Republican officials pretend that the Jan. 6 attack didn’t happen, they often get tripped up by their self-imposed blind spot. A few months ago, for example, House Speaker Mike Johnson boasted, “We’ve always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement. We’ve shown that in word and deed.”

That sounded nice, but it wasn’t altogether true.

The Louisiana Republican had plenty of company. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, for example, recently said the country couldn’t tolerate “unlawful” and “riotous” assemblies around government buildings, despite the “unlawful” and “riotous” events surrounding the Capitol on Jan. 6. And when FBI Director Kash Patel also said, “Hit a cop, you’re going to jail,” he neglected to mention the Jan. 6 rioters who hit cops and were rewarded with “get out of jail free” cards from Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi similarly declared, “If you touch a law enforcement officer, if you spit on a law enforcement officer, if you batter a law enforcement officer, we are coming after you. No longer will you abuse the great men and women of law enforcement.”

Around the same time, Bondi’s Justice Department hired a Jan. 6 rioter who was literally filmed urging his fellow insurrectionists to “kill” police officers.

But the list continues to grow.

Tapper to Noem: "I just showed you video of people attacking law enforcement officers on J6. Trump pardoned them all. You said Trump is enforcing all the laws equally. That's just not true. There's a different standard for LEOs being attacked if they're being attacked by Trump supporters." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-11T14:30:36.424Z