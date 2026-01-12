Noem can’t defend Team Trump’s double standard on Jan. 6, violence against officers

Because so many Republican officials pretend that the Jan. 6 attack didn’t happen, they often get tripped up by their self-imposed blind spot. A few months ago, for example, House Speaker Mike Johnson boasted, “We’ve always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement. We’ve shown that in word and deed.”
That sounded nice, but it wasn’t altogether true.
The Louisiana Republican had plenty of company. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, for example, recently said the country couldn’t tolerate “unlawful” and “riotous” assemblies around government buildings, despite the “unlawful” and “riotous” events surrounding the Capitol on Jan. 6. And when FBI Director Kash Patel also said, “Hit a cop, you’re going to jail,” he neglected to mention the Jan. 6 rioters who hit cops and were rewarded with “get out of jail free” cards from Donald Trump.
Attorney General Pam Bondi similarly declared, “If you touch a law enforcement officer, if you spit on a law enforcement officer, if you batter a law enforcement officer, we are coming after you. No longer will you abuse the great men and women of law enforcement.”
Around the same time, Bondi’s Justice Department hired a Jan. 6 rioter who was literally filmed urging his fellow insurrectionists to “kill” police officers.
But the list continues to grow.
In the wake of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis, the Trump administration’s official line has repeatedly emphasized a specific claim: The victim had a confrontation with law enforcement officials, who, according to the White House, must be respected and protected from those who might try to harm them.