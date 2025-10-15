The Jan. 6 attack gets in the way of Republican Party talking points (again)

Three weeks after Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva cruised to a landslide victory, the Arizona Democrat is eager to be sworn in and get to work. House Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile, continues to block Grijalva for reasons that haven’t stood up especially well to scrutiny.

With this in mind, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus chanted “Swear her in!” outside of Johnson’s office this week, leading to an uncomfortable confrontation outside the Republican leader’s Capitol Hill suite.

Reflecting on what transpired, the House speaker told reporters on Wednesday morning that Democratic members had “berated” a Capitol Police officer. He added that, as far he’s concerned, the incident was a reminder of the Democratic members’ “disdain for law enforcement.”

The GOP leader added, in reference to funding questions surrounding the ongoing government shutdown: “We’ve always stood with Capitol Police and law enforcement. We’ve shown that in word and deed.”

Mike Johnson: "We've always stood with Capitol police and law enforcement. We've shown that in word and deed." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-15T14:51:22.110Z

Well, not always.

There have been plenty of jokes in recent months about Republicans forgetting who was president in 2020, but the party’s habit of forgetting about the Jan. 6 attack is far less funny.