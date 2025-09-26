After release of Mikie Sherrill’s military records, Democrats push for investigation

New Jersey’s gubernatorial election is just 39 days away, and by some measures, the race between Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican, is shaping up to be a competitive contest. Time will tell how the race shakes out in its closing weeks, but an unexpected controversy appears to have jolted the election.

CBS News reported:

A branch of the National Archives released a mostly unredacted version of Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s military records to Nicholas De Gregorio, an ally of Jack Ciattarelli, her GOP opponent in the New Jersey governor’s race. The disclosure potentially violates the Privacy Act of 1974 and exemptions established under the Freedom of Information Act.

According to the reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC, the National Archives’ National Personnel Records Center turned over Sherrill’s full military file, which included personal information about the New Jersey Democrat and her family, details of her nine-year service record in the Navy and even the nondisclosure agreement between her and the U.S. government to safeguard classified information.

CBS News’ report characterized the disclosure as an “egregious blunder” and quoted a National Personnel Records Center official who acknowledged that the release should not have happened.