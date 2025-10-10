Mike Johnson is the one standing in the way of military families getting paid

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 10 episode of “Morning Joe.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson was confronted by an emotional C-SPAN caller on Thursday over the government shutdown. The woman, who identified herself as a Republican military spouse from Virginia, told Johnson her family lives “paycheck to paycheck” and warned that if the standoff in Washington continued, she was worried her “kids could die.”

“If we see a lapse in pay come the 15th, my children do not get to get the medication that’s needed for them to live their life,” the woman told Johnson. “As a Republican, I am disappointed in my party and I’m very disappointed in you because you do have the power to call the House back.”

“I am begging you to pass this legislation,” she continued. “I think it is awful, and the audacity of someone who makes six figures a year to do this to military families is insane.”

But instead of addressing that caller’s concerns, Johnson pointed the finger at Democrats. “Republicans are the ones delivering for you,” he said. “Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are the ones preventing you from getting the check, not Republicans, and my heart goes out to you.”

Now, for a guy who said he would rule by the Bible, that kind of response is just shocking. Johnson should be ashamed of himself for lying to that poor woman, a concerned mother who was only asking that our men and women in uniform get paid, and that their children be able to get health care, while the speaker himself is getting paid.