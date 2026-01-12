With ‘acting president of Venezuela’ boast, Trump isn’t helping his own cause

Immediately after Americans learned that Donald Trump had deployed U.S. forces to bomb Venezuela and capture Nicolás Maduro, Secretary of State Marco Rubio relied heavily on a specific phrase in response to a variety of questions, calling the incursion “a law enforcement operation.” He added, as part of a description of the administration’s foreign policy, “We didn’t occupy a country.”

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, used an identical line, telling representatives of the Security Council, “This was a law enforcement operation.”

That is, because Maduro was facing federal criminal charges in the United States, the administration was within its rights simply to enforce the indictment, take the Venezuelan leader into custody and bring him to court like any other criminal defendant.

The military, according to the argument, was simply there to protect the officers conducting the arrest.

At face value, the claim was difficult to take seriously. The United States, for example, does not generally find it necessary to launch a deadly military assault in furtherance of law enforcement operations. The White House also tends not to consult with oil companies before launching law enforcement operations.

Indeed, The New York Times’ David French argued in a column, “This defense is laughable. Under that reasoning, a president could transform virtually any war into a law enforcement operation by indicting opposing leaders and claiming that the large military forces needed to secure the leader’s arrest were simply protecting law enforcement. That’s not an argument; it’s an excuse.”

That’s true, though it’s also an excuse that the administration itself no longer seems to take seriously.