Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

House passes the president’s agenda bill May 22, 2025 / 07:25

As House Republicans advance Trump’s far-right agenda, what happens now?

Opponents of the legislation have reason to be disappointed by the outcome of Thursday morning’s vote, but there will be other opportunities to derail it.

May. 22, 2025, 9:00 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post