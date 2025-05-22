Supreme Court tie with Barrett recused prevents first public religious charter school

With Justice Amy Coney Barrett recused, an eight-justice Supreme Court split 4-4 on an appeal seeking to approve the country’s first public religious charter school. The tie keeps an Oklahoma state court ruling against the school in place, resulting in a rare non-win for such a religious claim at the high court, but perhaps only a temporary one given the Trump appointee’s absence.

While technically considered an opinion, Thursday’s high court action didn’t contain any explanation, only noting the stalemate and Barrett’s recusal. It said: “The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided Court. JUSTICE BARRETT took no part in the consideration or decision of these cases.” The judgment refers to the state court ruling against the school.

The issue could come back to the justices in a future case in which Barrett isn’t recused.

The opinion didn’t list the justices’ votes, but the tie suggests that one of the Republican appointees sided with the court’s three Democratic appointees. The issue could come back to the justices in a future case in which Barrett isn’t recused.

Oklahoma’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, signaled that possibility after Thursday’s split. He said that the issue is far from settled and predicted there’ll be “another case just like this one and Justice Barrett will break the tie” in favor of a religious school.

Notably, it was Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general who argued that drastic consequences would follow if the justices approved the nation’s first public religious charter school. In a brief to the high court, Gentner Drummond said doing so would eliminate critical funding and create “chaos and confusion for thousands of charter schools and millions of schoolchildren nationwide.”

But St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, and the state charter board that wanted to approve it, pointed to First Amendment protections that the justices have cited to side with religious claims in recent years. And though charter schools are publicly funded and Oklahoma law prevents sectarian control of public schools, they argued that prohibition shouldn’t apply to St. Isidore because it’s a private entity and not a public school.

Yet, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled that, under state law, charter schools are public schools that must be nonsectarian. The state court noted that St. Isidore would evangelize the Catholic faith as part of its state-sponsored curriculum, which, the court said, would violate Oklahoma law and the state and federal constitutions.

The Trump administration backed the school.