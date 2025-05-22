Opinion

Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling on Oklahoma religious charter school May 22, 2025 / 02:05

Supreme Court tie with Barrett recused prevents first public religious charter school

Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general had argued that drastic consequences would follow if the justices sided with the school.

May. 22, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

