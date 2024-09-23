Liz Cheney suggests a new political party might soon be needed

Former House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney caused quite a stir earlier this month when the former Wyoming congresswoman, who’s never voted for a Democrat in her life, announced, “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Soon after, Cheney also threw her support behind Rep. Colin Allred’s Democratic Senate campaign against Texas’ Ted Cruz, making clear that she’s focused not only on defeating Trump, but also those who’ve helped enable the former president’s assault on democracy.

As the election season progresses, however, the former House GOP leader continues to reflect publicly on Republican politics and its future in increasingly provocative ways. The New York Times reported:

Former Representative Liz Cheney, who has emerged as perhaps the most vocal and visible conservative critic of former President Donald J. Trump, suggested on Friday night that a new political party might need to be created to replace the Republican Party if he is defeated.

“Whether it’s organizing a new party — look, it’s hard for me to see how the Republican Party, given what it has done, can make the argument convincingly or credibly that people ought to vote for Republican candidates until it really recognizes what it’s done,” Cheney said at an event in Wisconsin.

“There is certainly going to be a big shift, I think, in how our politics work,” she continued. “I don’t know exactly what that will look like. I don’t think it will just simply be, well, the Republican Party is going to put up a new slate of candidates and off to the races. I think far too much has happened that’s too damaging.”

As a historical matter, American political parties tend to change when voters tell them they must. Or put another way, after a party suffers serious and sustained electoral setbacks, its leaders tend to pause, take stock, overhaul their vision, and move forward with a reformed entity, assuring voters that it’s both new and responsive to the electorate’s criticisms.

What Cheney appeared to describe late last week was a qualitatively different approach: The former Wyoming congresswoman seemed to suggest that the Republican Party is so fundamentally broken, and is so corrupt at its core, that reforming the contemporary GOP might not be sufficient.

Perhaps, the argument goes, she and her like-minded allies need to consider an altogether new entity.

If this rhetoric seems at all familiar, it’s because chatter like this does pop up from time to time.

The month after Trump’s 2020 defeat, for example, former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, a lifelong Republican who served in the Clinton administration, told CNN, “Maybe it’s time for a new party. One that abides by the rule of law, abides by balanced budget opportunities, fiscal responsibility, but also faithful to the people of this country who vote to elect them.”

A couple of months later, Reuters reported that dozens of former Republican officials, “who view the party as unwilling to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine U.S. democracy,” began some preliminary discussions about creating a new center-right party.