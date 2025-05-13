Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Historic debacle’: Trump sets new standard for poor presidential performance; Americans displeased May 1, 2025 / 06:51

Trump’s decision to fire the librarian of Congress sparks an intensifying controversy

Trump appointees tried to get to work at the Library of Congress. Staff members at the library refused — and called the Capitol Police.

May. 13, 2025, 1:25 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post