‘Reading Rainbow’ returns to a country far more hostile to books — and diversity

Once upon a time in a land of rabbit-eared TV sets that displayed four or five stations tops, there existed a half-hour program celebrating the joy of picture books that was called “Reading Rainbow.” From 1983 to 2006, host LeVar Burton made televised story time a show children clamored to see. Then budget concerns and the apparent belief that teaching the mechanics of reading was more important than cultivating a joy of reading led to the show’s cancellation.

And a sorrow fell over the land. Especially among those whose days of reading storybooks were long past. I would have loved to have introduced my daughter to “Reading Rainbow” the same way my wife and I introduced her to “Sesame Street.” But today’s return of the show, on YouTube with new host Mychal Threets, comes too late to be appreciated by a teenager who’s moved beyond, say, Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” (“Reading Rainbow” Season 1, Episode 5) and whose current assigned reading features a wild thing named Grendel.

I asked her this week if she’d heard of “Reading Rainbow,” and she said, “Hunh?”

“What about LeVar Burton?”

“Who?”

But almost everybody in my age group who responded to my social media post requesting “Reading Rainbow” memories brought up the theme song. “The opening song still feels like some sort of Pavlovian cue,” Keturah Kendrick, a Black woman writer, wrote. “Whenever I hear ‘Butterfly in the sky’… I still want to run to the TV to see where LeVar and his friends who look like me will take me.” Willie Carver, a gay white man from Appalachia, shared an interview he gave to Young Ravens Literary Review in which he was asked for “one of the earliest significant sounds” he could remember. He answered, “It’s the first few wispy notes preceding the theme song to ‘Reading Rainbow’ — that panflute-like oscillation that pattered up and down while cartoon graphics changed the reality on screen.”

“I grew up in a rural area with a fairly homogenous culture and almost no regular experience with people of color,” Carver told the journal, “so those notes — that song! — paired with LeVar Burton smiling at me and telling me about books with diverse characters taking place as far away as New York and California left me with a faith that I would find comfort and kindness anywhere I looked. It ended up being true.”

Mychal the Librarian, as Threets is known on social media, developed a following online as an enthusiastic promoter of children’s literature and an advocate for their emotional well-being. He is a worthy successor to Burton and, not surprisingly, a big fan.

“I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere,” Threets posted to Threads on Thursday. “I am so happy for all of us that Reading Rainbow is returning! YOU all did this!”

The episodes hosted by Threets will premiere at 10 a.m. ET every Saturday during October on KidZuko, a kids’ YouTube channel from Sony Pictures Television. “Reading Rainbow’s” website will also show the episodes.