‘Congress at its worst’: Republicans can’t shake home appliance fixation

A few months ago, Axios reported that there was some growing “frustration” among House Republicans over their party’s focus on home appliance-related legislation, especially given that the Democratic-led Senate would ignore the GOP’s measures.

Evidently, Republican leaders prefer to ignore the intraparty irritation. The Associated Press reported overnight:

House Republicans on Tuesday approved two bills rolling back Energy Department efficiency standards on refrigerators and dishwashers. … The refrigerator bill was approved, 212-192, while the dishwasher measure was adopted, 214-192. Both bills now go to the Democratic-controlled Senate where they are unlikely to advance.

During the floor debate, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California called the effort “ridiculous,” adding, “It is Congress at its worst.”

Porter: This bill is ridiculous. It is Congress at its worst. A bunch of people who haven’t unloaded a dishwasher ever telling the American people what dishwashers they should or should not have. On behalf of every American woman who is going to load and unload, I yield back pic.twitter.com/TZlxe2brFF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2024

The congresswoman’s argument was both accurate and persuasive, and it was clear that Porter was frustrated that she even had to make the remarks. But making matters worse was the familiarity of the circumstances.

Indeed, it was just a couple of months ago when House Republicans also approved the “Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act” (or “HOOHA”), which, if implemented, would make it more difficult to enact energy efficiency standards for washing machines, among other things.

There’s no great mystery as to the broader political context: GOP members have a problem with energy efficiency standards, which used to enjoy relatively bipartisan support before the party’s approach to energy policy moved sharply to the right.