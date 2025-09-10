Kash Patel knowingly broke law when firing top officials, lawsuit alleges

FBI Director Kash Patel knowingly broke the law when he fired senior FBI executives at the behest of the White House and under pressure from Trump allies, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday against Patel and the Trump administration alleges.
The 68-page complaint was filed by former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and two other fired FBI leaders who claim they were the targets of “politically motivated retribution” and are seeking “to vindicate their constitutional and legal rights.”
The suit cites a series of alleged conversations involving Patel and other senior Trump advisers that, if true, show an FBI leadership consumed by the whims of a Trump White House that targeted employees solely for political reasons.
The insider accounts also tend to corroborate earlier reporting about claims that Patel misled the Senate in his January confirmation hearing when he insisted he would never fire or demote bureau staff for political reasons.
“Patel stated that all FBI employees who they identified who had worked on the cases against President Trump would be removed from their jobs, regardless of their retirement eligibility status,” the lawsuit says in describing Driscoll’s account of a conversation with the FBI director. “He then stated that Driscoll needed to understand that ‘the FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.’”
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, says Patel acknowledged that firing FBI agents without cause would violate internal FBI rules and federal law — and quotes him as saying he knew he could be sued.
Patel “stated that his own job depended on the removal of the agents who worked on the cases against the President, regardless of whether the agents chose to work on those cases or not,” the lawsuit says.
Driscoll recounts in the suit being subjected to a political loyalty test when he was first considered to be acting deputy director of the FBI and refusing to answer questions, such as whom he had voted for in the 2024 presidential election. It also describes Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino acknowledging they were making key decisions in response to political pressure from the White House and to criticism from Trump MAGA supporters on social media.
The former head of the FBI’s pivotal Washington field office recounted investigative briefings with Bongino in which the deputy was focused on what he could publicly say about certain high profile cases to allay Trump supporters’ criticisms of the FBI.
“The emphasis Bongino placed on creating content for his social media pages could risk outweighing more deliberate analyses of investigations” he was most concerned with, the lawsuit says.