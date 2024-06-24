Opinion

Why does Kristi Noem think Trump would prevent another Jan. 6?

Gov. Kristi Noem believes the best way to prevent the next Jan. 6 attack is to elect Donald Trump — who instigated the Jan. 6 attack.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

