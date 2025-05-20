Opinion

Democratic Rep. Garcia calls on DHS Secretary Noem to resign in blistering interview May 17, 2025 / 09:07

Kristi Noem flunks an important test on the basic meaning of habeas corpus

The homeland security secretary was asked to define habeas corpus. Her outrageously wrong answer was humiliating — but it was also important.

May. 20, 2025, 12:47 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

