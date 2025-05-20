People who love Florida A&M must support the school — no matter who’s in charge

Since 1887, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee has stood as a beacon of excellence and resilience, nurturing generations of Black scholars and leaders who have shaped this country. That 138-year legacy isn’t just worth honoring, but it’s also worth protecting.

I’m a proud alumnus of FAMU and, thus, watched the recent selection of Marva Johnson as the university’s new president with great interest. Many people who love the university fall along a spectrum of emotions regarding the selection process and the selection of Johnson, as she does not have experience in higher education and is a political ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Others have complained that the process wasn’t sufficiently transparent. And before Johnson was picked, some alumni reportedly threatened to stop supporting FAMU financially if she were selected.

For many, the outpouring of concern and scrutiny surrounding FAMU’s new president stem not from animosity, but from a place of profound love for the institution. When an entity holds such a significant place in hearts, every decision, every transition, is met with intense passion. This vocal engagement is not necessarily a sign of discord, but rather a powerful testament to the deep-seated affection and ownership the FAMU family feels. It is a reflection of how deeply this university resonates within the lives of its alumni, students, faculty and supporters.

The frustration is also undoubtedly tied to the state’s political climate in recent years. Too often, Florida has blurred the line between governance and interference — especially in the realm of higher education as Gov. DeSantis has installed political allies at the helm of institutions across the state, including New College of Florida and Florida International University. It is our hope and our expectation that FAMU remains focused on what matters most: its students, its mission and its independence.

The strength and integrity of FAMU, like all institutions of higher learning, rely on its ability to operate free from undue political pressures, allowing it to prioritize academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. At the end of the day, political agendas should not drive FAMU’s future.

It’s incumbent upon all of us who care about FAMU to use this moment as a time to recommit to safeguarding it. Holding leadership accountable and offering support aren’t opposing ideas — they are two sides of responsible stewardship. This is not the time to disengage, divide or surrender. It’s time to strategize and double down on our commitment to where we go from here.

Regardless of how we arrived here, the stakes are too high to lose focus. If the president fails, the university fails. And FAMU cannot afford to fail — not for the more than 13,000 students who walk that campus every day, and not for the future generations who deserve the same opportunities we had.

As a state lawmaker, my priority is ensuring our historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) receive the resources and funding they need, particularly in the face of uncertainty around federal funding and decades of being chronically underfunded. Nationwide, HBCUs are worried about survival, only increasing the importance of what happens at the state level. This moment calls for my fellow alumni — not just here in Florida, but also across the country — to stay engaged and keep speaking up. It's up to us to ensure that the voices and values of those who built the university into what it is today are reflected. Ultimately, no single president defines FAMU. The people do. We've seen leadership come and go, but the community has always held the line. It is the alumni who carry its legacy forward, the faculty who impart knowledge and wisdom, the staff who ensure its smooth operation and the students who embody its future. If we stay informed, stay involved and stay unified, we can ensure that the university's best days are still ahead. The institution's legacy is worth fighting for. It is our responsibility to safeguard the legacy of excellence, to uplift future generations of Rattlers and to ensure that Florida A&M University not only survives, but also flourishes for the next 138 years and beyond. This profound responsibility rests upon each and every member of the FAMU community. It is a burden and a privilege that must be carried together, with unwavering dedication and a shared vision for a vibrant and impactful future. Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Florida Senate, represents District 34, which includes communities in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County.