Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

People who love Florida A&M must support the school — no matter who’s in charge

People who love Florida A&M have fallen along a spectrum of emotions regarding the selection process and the person chosen to lead the campus.

Florida A&M University campus.
Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024.AP file
By  Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones

Fla. state Sen. Shevrin Jones

Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Florida Senate, represents District 34, which includes communities in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County. 