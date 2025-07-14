On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump rolls out a new conspiracy theory about the conspiracy theory

About a week ago, at a White House Cabinet meeting, a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about a controversial report her department had released a day earlier. “Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries,” the reporter noted.

Before Bondi could respond, Donald Trump interjected — and tried his best to shut down the entire line of inquiry. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?” the president asked incredulously. He went on to suggest that the reporter was wasting time with his question, given that there were more important things to talk about.

If the idea was to end the discussion about the late millionaire pedophile, the Republican failed. Indeed, it was his own base that was largely responsible for keeping the controversy going throughout last week.

On Saturday, he tried a new approach.

In a statement published to his social media platform, spanning nearly 400 words, Trump praised his attorney general, and unironically described his administration as “PERFECT,” before complaining that he didn’t “like what’s happening” in MAGA World with regard to Epstein. In fact, he seemed to criticize some of his own followers, admonishing them as “selfish people” for their focus on Epstein, adding that “nobody cares about” Epstein, despite all evidence to the contrary.

But that’s not all he said. From the same online missive:

Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration. … They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.

While referencing a variety of other conspiracy theories, the president went on to complain about “the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”