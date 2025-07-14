Opinion

Trump’s Epstein turmoil triggers MAGA meltdown July 11, 2025 / 06:57

On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump rolls out a new conspiracy theory about the conspiracy theory

The president has come up with a new conspiracy theory about the so-called Epstein Files, which is a bit like watching a snake eat its own tail.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

