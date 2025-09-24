Opinion

Adelita Grijalva could become the first Latina to represent Arizona in Congress July 20, 2025 / 09:29

Democratic special election win makes life even harder for Republicans on Capitol Hill

Adelita Grijalva’s victory in Arizona doesn’t just narrow the GOP’s majority in the House, it also makes disclosure of the Epstein files more likely.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post