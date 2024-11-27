What Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t understand about Jack Smith’s cases

For special counsel Jack Smith and his prosecutorial team, Donald Trump’s election victory meant one thing: They would have little choice but to wrap up their ongoing criminal cases against the Republican president-elect. It wasn’t because they lacked evidence against the defendant, it was because the Justice Department has a long-standing policy that says a sitting president can’t be prosecuted.

With this in mind, Smith and his office began taking steps to dismiss the charges they brought against Trump before his inauguration. The developments, however, appear to have generated some confusion in GOP circles. The New York Times reported:

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, made the case — echoed by other Trump allies in recent days — that the withdrawal of the charges was “tantamount to an admission that this was just politicized lawfare from the beginning.”

The line was unintentionally amusing. On midday Monday, The Washington Post’s Philip Bump wrote online, “A good test of how dumb someone is is if they claim that Smith’s motion proves that the charges were politically motivated.” Just a half-hour later, Lee published a missive of his own that read, “All that has changed is that Trump won the election. And now Jack Smith is moving to dismiss. Isn’t that tantamount to an admission that this was just politicized lawfare from the beginning?”

In other words, the Utah Republican expected the public to believe that Smith was pursuing cases against Trump before the election; the special counsel took steps to drop the charges after the election; and this sequence necessary suggests the prosecutor’s efforts were politically motivated.