November 26, 2024 / 14:16

What Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t understand about Jack Smith’s cases

The Utah Republican seems to think he has uncovered evidence of special counsel Jack Smith engaging in “politicized lawfare,” but his proof is absurd.

Nov. 27, 2024, 11:27 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

