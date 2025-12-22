Jack Smith isn’t done pressing Jim Jordan for the transparency the GOP doesn’t want

Former special counsel Jack Smith invested time and effort into advocating for the public to see his testimony last week before the House Judiciary Committee, but to no avail: The panel’s far-right chair, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, rejected calls for transparency, preferring secrecy to sunlight.

The prosecutor isn’t letting this go. Politico reported:

After appearing in a closed-door deposition with the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week, Jack Smith, the former special counsel who led the criminal cases against President Donald Trump, still wants the chance to defend his work in a public hearing — and defend himself against continued Republican attacks. Attorneys for Smith are pressing for their client to be allowed to testify in an open forum in a new letter to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, obtained first by POLITICO.

The former special counsel appeared before the Jordan-led committee for more than eight hours last week, and while the public hasn’t seen or heard a word of what transpired behind closed doors (Smith’s efforts notwithstanding), the Q&A was recorded and transcribed.

The prosecutor’s lawyers are now requesting that the public be allowed to see that hearing, while simultaneously asking for a separate hearing on the same subject that Americans can watch live.

In theory, this sounds like what Jordan and other Republicans are supposed to want. GOP lawmakers have been eager, if not desperate, to generate interest in their investigation, their expansive conspiracy theories about the criminal investigations into Trump, and their interest in Smith in particular, whom the party has gone out of its way to smear in ugly terms.

An opportunity to show Republicans pressing the former special counsel for answers seems like the sort of thing Jordan and the GOP should jump on.