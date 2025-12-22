Opinion

Republicans ‘don’t want him in front of cameras’: Reporter breaks down closed Jack Smith hearing December 20, 2025 / 06:34

Jack Smith isn’t done pressing Jim Jordan for the transparency the GOP doesn’t want

In theory, the special counsel is eager to give Republicans what they're looking for. In practice, it's not that simple.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

