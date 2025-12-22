Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘When will Trump’s base turn on him?’

In this newsletter, Joe discusses the reaction to the trove of Epstein Files released by the Justice Department, Bari Weiss’ decision to not air a “60 Minutes” segment and more.

Recommended Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Being president of this country is entirely about character’ Joe Scarborough Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Now the candidates must wait’ Joe ScarboroughIllustration: Natalie Sanders, photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
By  Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."