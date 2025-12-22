Opinion

Larry Ellison props up Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Bros.

The Oracle co-founder pledged to personally guarantee $40 billion in financing to assuage concerns of Warner Bros. Discovery’s board as Paramount courts shareholders.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison speaks during a news conference in the White House on Jan. 21, 2025.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison speaks during a news conference in the White House on Jan. 21, 2025.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

