Trump and Pence shake hands at Carter’s funeral service January 9, 2025 / 00:18

Pence positions himself as one of Trump’s last remaining Republican critics

In an unprecedented dynamic, one of the president’s key intraparty foes is the former Republican vice president who served at his side for four years.

Feb. 20, 2025, 9:46 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

