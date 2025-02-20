Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tom Homan’s obsession with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a political miscalculation

This could be the opening Democrats need to re-engage Latinos who have been waiting for someone to stand up.

‘No leverage’? Democratic voters push leaders to aggressively fight Trump February 15, 2025 / 12:38
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.