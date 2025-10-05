Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Bill Clinton on the 20th anniversary of his presidential library December 11, 2024 / 04:26

Florida’s hasty deal to host Trump’s presidential library flagged in legal filing

A Florida educator is seeking to stop the state from gifting millions of dollars’ worth of land for Trump to build his presidential library in downtown Miami.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post