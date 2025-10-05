Florida’s hasty deal to host Trump’s presidential library flagged in legal filing

A Florida educator is seeking to thwart local officials’ hasty deal to hand over land in downtown Miami for the construction of Donald Trump’s presidential library.

Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn filed a legal complaint with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office in an attempt to stop Miami Dade College’s plan to cede millions of dollars’ worth of land to Trump’s nonprofit so it can build his presidential library — and God knows what else.

“I want Miami Dade College trustees to rescind that offer,” Dunn told WPLG, a Miami television station. “They took land from our kids without the decency of asking us, the public, what we thought about that.”

The vice chair of the college’s board of trustees, Roberto Alonso, told the station that the board had followed all “applicable” transparency guidelines. Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican administration approved the move Tuesday.

As the Miami Herald reported, the board’s vote had been “shrouded in secrecy” and led to the handover of land in downtown Miami “worth at least $67 million to Donald Trump’s nonprofit foundation to build a presidential library — and potentially a hotel — without prior public negotiations.”

Per the Herald:

The vote comes after the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees agreed to transfer the land to the state in a special board meeting last week with no debate, no public comment or discussion of the fact the land was intended for a presidential library. After the vote, the college’s president and vice chairman told the Miami Herald that even they weren’t entirely sure what the state wanted to do with the property, located immediately south of the Freedom Tower.