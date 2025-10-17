Opinion

Trump family amasses billions through cryptocurrency September 2, 2025 / 07:32

Eric Trump says Indonesian president on hot mic was asking his father about family business

After years of searching for evidence of a “Biden crime family,” conservatives have said little about the Trumps’ apparent self-dealing.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

