Eric Trump says Indonesian president on hot mic was asking his father about family business

During his trip last week to the Middle East, Donald Trump set off alarms stateside when he was caught on a hot mic talking to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia about his request to meet with the president’s son Eric, who’s not a government official.

In a private exchange picked up by microphones, the Indonesian leader asked to meet Eric Trump, to which the president answered, “I’ll have Eric call you,” calling his adult son a “good boy.”

And Eric Trump didn’t seem afraid to put the subtext of that exchange out in the open.

In comments Thursday to pro-Trump content creator Eric Bolling, Trump said the Indonesian leader had requested the meeting with the Trump family business in mind. As Mediaite noted, the younger Trump offered this explanation after touting two properties his family has in Indonesia:

We have the other one in Bali. We’re building a great hotel, and that’s going to start very soon. And I never met the president, and I used to go over there quite a bit. And obviously we manage teams over there, and it’s pretty amazing that he knew who I was. And, you know, it’s obviously — I don’t get involved in politics in Indonesia — but when I heard that, I started laughing. ‘Can I please meet Eric?’ He must know the projects very well. And so, you know, we’re very proud of what we did in Indonesia. We’ve been there for, you know, well over a decade. And so, you know, I’m sure he hears about our great success.