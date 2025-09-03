Trump wants to file a Supreme Court petition in E. Jean Carroll case this fall

The Supreme Court already has a slate of important appeals to consider in its next term starting Oct. 6. And the justices have been busy this summer resolving emergency disputes involving the Trump administration. Such emergency disputes will likely continue during the term in addition to regularly scheduled high court hearings on various significant issues. Now on top of all that, lawyers for President Donald Trump have signaled they’ll ask the court to add a case to the docket that involves him personally.

The president’s lawyers said they intend to file a petition asking the justices to hear their bid to reverse an appeals court ruling in favor of E. Jean Carroll, the writer whom Trump was found to have sexually abused and defamed. Carroll won two similar civil cases against Trump: one that’s pending in the appeals court in which she won an $83.3 million defamation award, and another in which she won $5 million.

The latter case is the subject of Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court petition, which will challenge an appeals court ruling against him. In an Aug. 27 filing, his lawyers asked for permission to extend their filing deadline from Sept. 11 to Nov. 10.