Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

E. Jean Carroll explains why ‘Not My Type’ was a ‘top-secret job’ June 16, 2025 / 06:37

Trump wants to file a Supreme Court petition in E. Jean Carroll case this fall

Lawyers representing the president want until Nov. 10 to file their petition challenging a lower court ruling in Carroll’s favor.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post