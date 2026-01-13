Trump’s EPA clashes with the administration’s purported MAHA air pollution goals

In early December, prominent voices in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement took an expected political step: The activists, many of whom are allies of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., publicly urged Donald Trump to fire Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

In a petition circulated online, MAHA proponents made a straightforward case: The EPA chief has prioritized corporate interests “over the well-being of American families and children.”

A month later, their case against Zeldin got even stronger. The New York Times reported:

For decades, the Environmental Protection Agency has calculated the health benefits of reducing air pollution, using the cost estimates of avoided asthma attacks and premature deaths to justify clean-air rules. Not anymore. Under President Trump, the E.P.A. plans to stop tallying gains from the health benefits caused by curbing two of the most widespread deadly air pollutants, fine particulate matter and ozone, when regulating industry, according to internal agency emails and documents reviewed by The New York Times.

The Times’ report, based on EPA materials that have not been independently reviewed by MS NOW, added that the change represents “a seismic shift” that’s plainly at odds with the reason the EPA exists.

Zeldin slammed the newspaper’s report as “dishonest,” but the Natural Resources Defense Council’s John Walke, a clean air advocate and former EPA lawyer, shredded Zeldin’s response to the Times’ article.