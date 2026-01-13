Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Jay Inslee: Trump and Zeldin turn EPA into ‘Environmental Pollution Agency’ by revoking climate rule August 2, 2025 / 07:23

Trump’s EPA clashes with the administration’s purported MAHA air pollution goals

Team Trump says it wants to “make America healthy again.” It also wants to make things easier on polluters. It can’t do both.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post