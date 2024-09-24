Opinion

Republican candidate caught telling women over 50 that abortion rights is ‘not an issue for you’ September 24, 2024 / 02:02

GOP’s Moreno: Women’s focus on abortion rights is ‘a little crazy’

Just when it seemed Republicans’ rhetoric on abortion rights couldn’t get much worse, Donald Trump and Ohio’s Bernie Moreno weighed in with new comments.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

