Kamala Harris knows how to talk about guns — she should do it more often

Here’s one I didn’t have on my bingo card for 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris teaching liberals how to talk about guns. For a politician with a reputation for word salads and evasions, her recent comments on the Second Amendment have been refreshingly clear and straightforward, even if they were also relatively brief.
The first of those came during the debate with former President Donald Trump earlier this month, following his charges that she “wants to confiscate your guns.” A few minutes later, she answered the hyperbolic accusation, though it was easy to miss in the midst of a chaotic exchange. “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners,” Harris said. “We’re not taking anybody’s guns away.”
Nobody could be surprised that Walz, a quintessential Minnesota Guy, owns guns. Harris, though, is supposed to be a California communist — at least in the minds of a lot of her MAGA haters. In fact, Harris has spoken about gun ownership before. She just wasn’t the Democratic presidential nominee at the time.
A few days after the debate with Trump, Harris appeared at an event with Oprah Winfrey, where she went into a little more detail about what her gun was for.
“I’m a gun owner, too. If somebody breaks in my house, they’re getting shot,” she said. Laughing along with Winfrey, Harris seemed to recognize how her comment could be construed. “I probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later,” she went on to say dismissively, convulsing with genuine, unrehearsed laughter.
Actually, Madame Vice President, and with all due respect, you should have said that much earlier. And you should say it again.
Democrats have struggled to talk about the Second Amendment for ages. In one highly controversial moment during the 2008 presidential election, Barack Obama mused that people in the Midwest “cling to guns or religion” as a salve for the ruined economy of their region. It was an arrogant, dismissive remark that suggested a lack of intellectual curiosity.
I’m not a gun owner, but I’ve shot for sport in eastern Montana, western Virginia and elsewhere. I’ve spent enough time in the Mountain West to know that guns are as commonplace there as Ford F-150s. Friends and family in the New York area own guns, too. None of them are simplistic rubes of the kind Obama seemed to imagine. Neither is Harris, for that matter.
It’s worth noting that even as she has touted her own gun ownership, Harris has made clear that she supports a ban on assault weapons, a Clinton-era policy that massively reduced mass shootings. Reinstating a ban would do nothing about the thousands of handgun deaths, including suicides, but it would still help. So would background checks, which Harris also supports.
The American people support these measures, too. In fact, we are much closer to a consensus on guns than partisans on either side would have you believe. And that consensus resides where Harris appears to already be: Let’s keep guns legal, but let’s also do what we can to keep guns out of the hands of people who are demonstrably dangerous, abusive or mentally ill.