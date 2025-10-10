Bernie Moreno is (half) right about ditching the filibuster

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, has an idea to end the federal shutdown: “Let’s make this a Republican-only vote.”
The first-term senator pitched the notion during an appearance Wednesday night on Fox News, lamenting that the filibuster was allowing Democrats to “hold us hostage” indefinitely. His simple solution would be to use the GOP’s majority to simply go around the Democrats entirely.
“My point of view would be this: We have almost all Republicans on board,” Moreno told host Laura Ingraham. “Maybe it’s time to think about the filibuster. You say look, the Democrats would have done it. Let’s just vote with Republicans. We got 52 Republicans. Let’s go. And let’s open the government. It may get to that.”
Moreno went on to make several false claims about the Democrats’ demands for reopening the government, including “re-funding USAID” and “abortions on demand.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been clear that his party’s goal is to extend a set of Affordable Care Act subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year. If that happens, according to a report from the nonprofit health care analysis organization KFF, then millions of people’s insurance premiums will skyrocket. (The Ohio Capital Journal reports that more than 400,000 of Moreno’s constituents would be in that number.)
But here’s where Moreno is unfortunately correct: It really is wild that a majority of the Senate isn’t enough to fund the government. Previous Congresses have both made it easier to hold up legislation, nixing the requirement to hold the Senate floor continuously, while also allowing majority votes for presidential nominees, up to and including Supreme Court justices. They’ve even developed special rules like budget reconciliation to avoid the filibuster altogether. But even stopgap funding bills, like the House-passed version the Senate has now rejected six times, remain subject to the legislative filibuster’s provisions.