Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Worst theme week ever’: Shocking Nazi streak runs through Trump campaign September 20, 2024 / 09:49

As Republicans abandon Mark Robinson, JD Vance downplays scandal

A great many Republicans are abandoning North Carolina’s Mark Robinson. Donald Trump and JD Vance are not. The latter is even downplaying the scandal.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post