Trump’s family could reap major rewards from his ‘TrumpRx’ plan

The president’s family is poised to take advantage of the drug market that he’s attempting to open up.

No, this isn’t the plot of some kingpin drama on Starz. Rather, it’s the conclusion of new reporting from The Wall Street Journal on how a business tied to Donald Trump Jr. stands to benefit from his father’s newly announced plan to launch a Trump-branded pharmaceutical market funded by the government.

To be clear, we’re talking about legal pharmaceuticals. But an air of impropriety remains.

Here’s why:

Trump’s eldest son sits on the board of a prescription drug delivery company. That company is hosting a summit for pharmaceutical companies at Trump Jr.’s private club, the Journal reported. Those companies are likely to participate in the direct-to-consumer marketplace the president is planning to establish under the name “TrumpRx.”