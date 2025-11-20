Opinion

A man missing for weeks and the immigration system that lost him

Vicente Ventura Aguilar got picked up last month, but his family doesn’t know if he’s dead or alive. ICE says he’s not in their system, so they say they can’t help.

Pictured: Vicente Ventura Aguilar.
Vicente Ventura Aguilar.Courtesy Felipe Ventura Aguilar; Getty Images
By  David Noriega

David Noriega is an NBC News correspondent based in Los Angeles.