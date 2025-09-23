Ahead of shutdown deadline, Trump cancels Democratic meeting he’d already agreed to

With just one week remaining before the government shutdown deadline, common sense might suggest that policymakers would be scrambling to work out an agreement. That’s obviously not the case.

House Republican leaders left town last week and don’t plan to return until after the deadline, Senate Republican leaders also decided not to be on Capitol Hill this week and Donald Trump apparently doesn’t intend to talk to the Democratic leaders whose support he needs to prevent a shutdown. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly canceled a planned meeting with top congressional Democrats one week before a potential government shutdown. In a long social media post, Trump wrote that after ‘reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands’ that Democrats are making, ‘I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive.’

At this point, let’s pause and take stock.

On Sept. 12, the president told congressional Republicans not to negotiate with Democratic leaders, either because he didn’t know that Democratic votes would be needed, or because he didn’t care. A week later, the Senate considered and rejected both competing proposals — one from each party — that would’ve kept the government’s lights on beyond the deadline.

At that point, Congress’ top two Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, requested a White House meeting with Trump, in the hopes that they could negotiate a compromise solution.

For a short while, this offered some promise. On Friday night, the president told reporters that he was prepared to meet with the New York Democrats, and on Monday, the White House said the officials would meet to discuss a possible agreement on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after scheduling the meeting, Trump changed his mind.