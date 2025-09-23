Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Things have changed’: Schumer threatens government shutdown over healthcare September 14, 2025 / 13:04

Ahead of shutdown deadline, Trump cancels Democratic meeting he’d already agreed to

After scheduling a meeting with Democratic leaders in the hopes of preventing a shutdown, the president changed his mind for reasons that were bonkers.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post