The most critical trial this election season doesn’t involve Trump

For Donald Trump legal watchers, Fulton County Superior Court feels like a ghost of winter past. It was where we watched, mostly from our computer screens, the telenovela-like hearings into whether District Attorney Fani Willis should continue prosecuting the Georgia election interference case. After Judge Scott McAfee ultimately ruled against disqualifying Willis, Trump and various co-defendants appealed almost instantly, virtually freezing that case in carbonite. And Fulton County — with its mug shots and guilty pleas and motley cast of lawyers and defendants — faded away.

For political operatives and party activists, however, Georgia’s most populous county has never receded in importance or controversy. Fulton County was ground zero for Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread election fraud, despite Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, various senior Justice Department leaders, and others telling him otherwise. Even today, MAGA acolytes are not only attempting to revive investigations into ballot irregularities in Fulton County during the 2020 election but are already sowing doubt about the integrity of elections this cycle — and insisting that county election board members therefore need enhanced discretion and investigative power when it comes to certifying votes.

It’s perhaps the least-sexy-but-hugely-significant case imaginable.

And that brings me right back to Fulton County Superior Court, where the most consequential trial of the 2024 election season will play out. But it won’t be in Willis’ criminal case against Trump, his advisers and his enablers. And although this trial, set to begin Oct. 1, involves both the Democratic National Committee and its GOP counterpart, it technically has nothing to do with Trump at all.

In fact, it’s perhaps the least-sexy-but-hugely-significant case imaginable. There are no allegations of splattered ketchup, clandestine Oval Office meetings, surreptitious gatherings of fake electors, or missing presidential call logs in this one.

Instead, the case turns on the legality of two rules recently passed by the five-member Georgia State Election Board. Board members are appointed by different elected officials or parties. Currently, there are three Trump loyalists among them. And among the rules the MAGA three have pushed are one requiring county election board members to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results (without defining what constitutes a “reasonable inquiry”) and another allowing them to demand any and all “election related documentation created during the conduct of elections” from their own county, again before certification occurs.

The plaintiffs — various county election board members, voters, two Georgia state House candidates, and both the DNC and Georgia Democratic Party — allege those rules could upend “the straightforward and mandatory act of certification.” Their lawsuit further alleges the new rules give “broad license for individual [county] board members to hunt for purported election irregularities of any kind, potentially delaying certification,” which Georgia law requires to be completed by 5 p.m. ET six days after Election Day.

The failure to certify thousands of votes could end up depriving the rightful winner of a presidency voted upon by nearly 200 million.

If past is prologue, they’re not wrong. In March, Fulton County election board member Julie Adams refused to certify her county’s primary results, asserting she could not fulfill her responsibilities without access to documentation. While Adams was ultimately outvoted, she later sued in a now-dismissed case, insisting she needed and was entitled to a plethora of data, including “all qualified county electors showing those who signed in at polling locations as well as those who returned absentee ballots, the numbers of votes cast on particular machines and during advance voting, information on provisional and ‘drop box’ ballots, digital images of ballots as they were cast, and all absentee ballot applications and envelopes, among other data.” Yet Adams herself attached to her suit an email from a county elections administrator flatly telling her that most of what she sought could not be gathered for her review before the certification deadline.