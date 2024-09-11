Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The iconic fashion in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ brings us full circle

The 1988 cult classic is equally famous for launching Winona Ryder’s career, the raunchy leading demon played by Michael Keaton and its highly impactful vampy, goth glam fashion.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ rakes in $110 million in opening weekend September 9, 2024 / 00:44
By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.