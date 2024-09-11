Trump’s abortion lies on Roe v. Wade at the debate flunked the legal test on multiple counts

You think Chief Justice John Roberts watched the presidential debate Tuesday night? If so, he could’ve taken issue in real time with Donald Trump giving “tremendous credit to those six justices” who overturned Roe v. Wade.

The factual problem with Trump’s statement is that it’s not true.

Five justices voted to ditch Roe. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Justice Samuel Alito’s 2022 opinion in the Dobbs case that overturned federal abortion rights.

To be sure, Roberts didn’t dissent like the three Democratic appointees did. He wrote a separate concurring opinion saying, essentially, that overturning Roe went too far. Roberts wanted to further erode abortion rights but not eliminate them.

Indeed, the former president twice botched the number of justices in the Dobbs majority on Tuesday.

“And through the genius and heart and strength of six Supreme Court justices we were able to do that,” he said at the debate against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, referring to Dobbs. Trump later said: “And I give tremendous credit to those six justices.”

So, Trump gave Roberts “credit” where it wasn’t due.

The Dobbs vote count wasn’t Trump’s only lie during the debate. It wasn’t even the only abortion-related lie.