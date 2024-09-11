Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Donald Trump got destroyed’: See Maddow and MSNBC panel instantly react to historic debate September 10, 2024 / 16:56

Trump’s abortion lies on Roe v. Wade at the debate flunked the legal test on multiple counts

Among other false statements, the Republican nominee said that everyone wanted the abortion rights precedent overturned and that six justices made it happen.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post