Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.4.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Members of Congress received a briefing on the deadly second strike in the Caribbean: “While top congressional leaders received a briefing Thursday from Adm. Frank Bradley — the man the White House and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have said was responsible for the ‘double-tap’ strike — immediate reactions on Capitol Hill were breaking along party lines.”

* The latest in a series of CDC messes: “In a chaotic meeting Thursday rife with misinformation, the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel — whose members Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired in June and replaced with a group that has largely expressed skepticism of vaccines — once again delayed an expected vote on hepatitis B vaccines.”

* In related news, there’s reason for concern about this selection: “The Food and Drug Administration has chosen Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, a sports medicine doctor and epidemiologist who has been a senior adviser, to run its drug division, according to a statement from the agency Wednesday evening. She will lead the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, which oversees novel prescription, over-the-counter and generic drugs.”

* Putin still doesn’t want peace: “Russian President Vladimir Putin says some proposals in a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine are unacceptable to the Kremlin, indicating in comments published Thursday that any deal is still some ways off.”